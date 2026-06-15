Springfield announces branch pickup this week following recent storms

Due to recent storm damage, Springfield's Office of Public Works said crews will be going around the city doing branch pickup this week, minus the Friday holiday. The decision was made following storms last week that left numerous branches down across the town.

Branches must be placed between the curb and sidewalk.

Regular branch pickup will begin on July 6th. The regular schedule is as follows:

July 6 Northwest - The area north of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road. West of Walnut Street/J David Jones Parkway.

July 13 Southwest - The area south of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road. West of Walnut Street.

July 20 Southeast - The area south of South Grand Avenue and east of Walnut Street, including the properties around Lake Springfield.

July 27 Northeast - The area north of South Grand Avenue and east of Walnut/J. David Jones Parkway.

Please see the Branch Pickup page for more information.