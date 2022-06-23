© 2022 NPR Illinois
Fulgenzi won't seek another term on the Springfield City Council

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published June 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT
John Fulgenzi
Springfield City Council
/

Ward 4 Alderman John Fulgenzi said this will be his last term on the council. In a statement, he added he will serve out his current term, which expires in April 2023.

Fulgenzi said he hopes top spend more time with his family, including six grandchildren.

Fulgenzi, 74, was first elected as an alderman in 2015 and before that spent a decade on the Sangamon County Board. He and his wife Sandy have owned Fulgenzi's Pizza and Pasta in the city.

He points to achievements including helping create the Peoria Road tax increment financing district and the City-County Health Department merger.

As a member of the county board, he backed a county-wide smoking ban.

"Alderman Fulgenzi has been a solid representative and voice for the north end," said Mayor Jim Langfelder.

"My time in office has been very rewarding," Fulgenzi said. "To those who have supported me over the years, thank you. This community has given my family so much, I hope I was able to return just a portion of that. It has been an honor to serve you."

Illinois Springfield City Government
Sean Crawford
