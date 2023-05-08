Springfield's new mayor announces appointments

Newly elected Springfield mayor Misty Buscher, on her first full day in office Monday, released a list of individuals being appointed as city directors in her administration.

They include:

Police Chief – Chief Ken Scarlette, current Springfield Police Department Chief, who has been with the department since 1998.

Fire Chief – Ed Canny, current Springfield Fire Department Division Chief and Captain, serving since 1997.

Chief of Staff – Mike Disco, who has served in the private sector.

Office of Budget and Management – Ramona Metzger, who serves as the City of Springfield’s Comptroller and has been with the City since 2012.

Springfield Convention and Visitor’s Bureau – Scott Dahl, who has served in that role since 2018.

Interim Corporation Counsel – Steve Rahn, who has served as the City of Springfield’s Senior Corporation Counsel and has been with the City since 2011.

Interim Office of Planning and Economic Development – Valera Yazell, who had served previously in that role.

City Water, Light and Power – Doug Brown, current Chief Utility Engineer will continue in that role, and who has been with CWLP since 1994.

Community Relations – Ethan Posey, who has served in the private sector.

Effective May 15, 2023

Public Works – Dave Fuchs, who has worked in state government. Current Director Nate Bottom is being named Chief City Engineer.

Effective May 16, 2023

Director Communications – Haley Wilson, who has worked in the private sector.

The mayor's office said additional staff announcements will be forthcoming and media availability with the Mayor and Directors will be set and announced in the days ahead.