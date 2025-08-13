'Fair play:' Democratic Senate candidates jockey for Durbin's seat on Governor's Day at state fair

SPRINGFIELD — With Sen. Dick Durbin seated in the front row, the three major Democrats vying for his seat made their pitches on Wednesday to the state’s most influential Democrats, and to Durbin himself.

The spotlight, a whole seven months ahead of the Democratic primary, came on Governor’s Day activities in Springfield, as Democrats collectively vowed to fight President Donald Trump and to fight for middle class priorities.

“The MAGA Republicans are trying to take away everything that matters to working families,” Gov. JB Pritzker told supporters at a fairground rally. He is uncontested in his primary and doesn’t yet face a big-name challenger from across the aisle. “They’re trying to close our hospitals, folks. We’re going to see hospitals close across Illinois if we don’t stop them... We have a fight ahead of us.”

A video montage that kicked off a morning breakfast featured Illinois Democrats as Jedi knights and other “Star Wars” characters, including Durbin clad in an computer-generated Obi-Wan Kenobi costume and Trump transforming into Darth Vader. It read, “Thank you rebel fighters.”

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is depicted as “Star Wars” character Obi-Wan Kenobi during a video played at the 2025 Illinois Dem County Chairs Brunch — dubbed Illinois’ largest annual gathering of Democrats — at the Bank of Springfield Center during the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.

Illinois’ senior senator, who in April announced he wouldn’t be seeking a sixth term, later listened as Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Rep. Robin Kelly extolled their political strengths to about 1,900 in attendance at the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Brunch, the state’s largest annual Democratic gathering.

Durbin said he’s in “the long goodbye” phase of his career, but noted “I’ve got a year and four months left.”

All three candidates have said they’ve spoken to Durbin about an endorsement, but it’s unclear whether the senator will choose a side in a competitive race that is also becoming one of the most expensive in the country. The candidates so far have focused on identifying themselves to voters in their campaigns, and not on attacking each other.

Stratton, who is endorsed by Pritzker and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, ticked off a list of accomplishments made by the Pritzker and Stratton administration during her morning address, including protecting women’s reproductive rights, banning assault weapons and increasing clean energy investments. She has also positioned herself as being a Washington outsider who has traveled to all Illinois counties as lieutenant governor and has statewide recognition.

“I want to make sure that I’m centering the voices of Illinois families and not corporate special interests,” Stratton told reporters. “That’s a distinction, but mostly I’m going to be getting to every corner of the state and listening to Illinoisans and making sure they know that I’ll be a fighter for them in Washington, D.C.”

Asked about a Durbin endorsement, Stratton said she’s “always having conversations whenever I see him [Durbin].”

Krishnamoorthi, who this week released a “Trump accountability” plan, said Democrats would have no choice but to “act” on their own redistricting should Texas Republicans succeed in a remap that would net them five additional Congressional seats ahead of the midterm elections. But his accountability plan includes banning mid-decade redistricting in the future.

“My vision is someday, hopefully we’ll have fair maps across the board, across all states, so that everybody will be in parity,” Krishnamoorthi told reporters.

As for his State Fair gear, Krishnamoorthi was asked whether he regretted the long sleeved shirt he was wearing in steamy 85-degree weather.

“Let me just put it this way,” Krishnamoorthi said. “I’m dressed for any occasion right now.”

At the breakfast and at the fairgrounds, Kelly tried to bat down the characterization that she’s too “nice” to be an elected official. She was asked when “nice Robin Kelly” turns into “campaigning Robin Kelly.”

"Nice Robin Kelly is campaigning. I am tougher than I look. Do not get it twisted,” Kelly said. “You can be nice and be in office and be a politician… People complain that they don’t like the way politics are and how it comes out, so stop going along with it. Stop going along with it. I am a nice person, and I am going to be nice. But I am going to speak the truth.”

Kelly was also asked about the latest entry to the race, former Illinois Republican Chair Don Tracy, who on Wednesday announced his Senate candidacy for the Republican primary.

She said it wasn’t a huge concern for her. “Not right now,” Kelly said. “I have to get out of the primary.”

