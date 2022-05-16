Former Springfield Treasurer dies at 82

Judy Madonia was first appointed to be city treasurer in 1983. She stayed in the job 20 years, including when the position became an elected one. She won three terms.

Madonia died Tuesday, May 10, at a senior living facility in Glen Carbon. She was 82.

Prior to becoming a city official, she taught art in Springfield's District 186 for two decades. Her community service including serving as a trustee for Lincoln Land Community College as well as work with the Illinois Community College Trustees Association and the Illinois Municipal Treasurer’s Association.

According to her obituary, Madonia was born September 25, 1939 in Chester. She married Andrew V. Madonia on December 1, 1962 in St. Louis, Missouri and he passed away on February 26, 2013.

A graveside ceremony will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield on Friday, June 24, at 11 a.m.