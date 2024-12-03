City of Springfield names new planner

Sean M. Pritchard has been named as the new Professional Planner for the Office of Planning and Economic Development, effective November 2024.

According to an announcement from the city, "This decision highlights the City's dedication to meeting the growing need for professional planning to assist the economic development director in supporting sustainable growth and development. Sean's expertise will be essential in advancing the City's ongoing initiatives and ensuring strategic progress."

Pritchard most recently served at the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, where he held leadership roles, including Acting Deputy Director of Business Development. That position was key in developing and managing incentive programs that generated over $10 billion in business investments across Illinois.

“I’m excited to contribute to the City of Springfield’s growth and development, and I look forward to working with the community on current and future projects,” Pritchard said.

This week, the director of the Office of Planning and Economic Development, Val Yazell, announced she will retire at the end of the year.