A new study finds air travel in Illinois increases significantly during the Fourth | First Listen
- Researchers with Luxury Link analyzed data and found arriving flights to Illinois increase 18 % during the week surrounding Independence Day
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says his office has been advising the Chicago Bears on crafting a new proposal that would keep them on their home turf
- The Illinois Department of Public Health is expanding access to contraceptives
- A veteran Illinois Senate Democrat won't seek re-election
- APL is getting assistance from Best Friends Animal Society