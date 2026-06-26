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A new study finds air travel in Illinois increases significantly during the Fourth | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 26, 2026 at 6:38 AM CDT
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  • Researchers with Luxury Link analyzed data and found arriving flights to Illinois increase 18 % during the week surrounding Independence Day
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says his office has been advising the Chicago Bears on crafting a new proposal that would keep them on their home turf
  • The Illinois Department of Public Health is expanding access to contraceptives
  • A veteran Illinois Senate Democrat won't seek re-election
  • APL is getting assistance from Best Friends Animal Society
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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