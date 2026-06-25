© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Statewide: A disparity in school discipline

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published June 25, 2026 at 2:27 PM CDT
Lanphier High School in Springfield
Emily Hays/IPM
Lanphier High School in Springfield

On this episode, we listen to a series that examines how schools across the country, including in Illinois, hand out suspensions to Black students at a higher rate than for white students. We visit a Rockford school with the most discipline violations per Black student of any school in the state. We also learn about a Springfield high school with a high percentage and a Chicago school that rarely uses suspensions.

Also:

- Andrea Henderson takes us to a classroom where Black children get to see people who look like them encouraging reading.

- Sarah Karp reports on a Chicago school, not known for the arts, putting on its first play in years.

- Larger hail is becoming a problem. We learn about research that shows it's more common.

- This Week in Illinois History recalls the beginning of Dairy Queen.

A large Amercia 250 logo is displayed on the side of the Peoria Riverfront Museum.
Joe Deacon/WCBU
A large Amercia 250 logo is displayed on the side of the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

- Joe Deacon talks with the President and CEO of the Peoria Riverfront Museum about his organization's participation in the Great American State Fair.

- Ben Howell reports on businesses along Route 66 hoping for a boost as the Mother Road celebrates a century.
Tags
Illinois StatewideIPR
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories