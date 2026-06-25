Statewide: A disparity in school discipline

On this episode, we listen to a series that examines how schools across the country, including in Illinois, hand out suspensions to Black students at a higher rate than for white students. We visit a Rockford school with the most discipline violations per Black student of any school in the state. We also learn about a Springfield high school with a high percentage and a Chicago school that rarely uses suspensions.

Also:

- Andrea Henderson takes us to a classroom where Black children get to see people who look like them encouraging reading.

- Sarah Karp reports on a Chicago school, not known for the arts, putting on its first play in years.

- Larger hail is becoming a problem. We learn about research that shows it's more common.

- This Week in Illinois History recalls the beginning of Dairy Queen.

Joe Deacon/WCBU A large Amercia 250 logo is displayed on the side of the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

- Joe Deacon talks with the President and CEO of the Peoria Riverfront Museum about his organization's participation in the Great American State Fair.

- Ben Howell reports on businesses along Route 66 hoping for a boost as the Mother Road celebrates a century.