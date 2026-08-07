Springfield Memorial Hospital officer honored for life-saving action

A security officer at Springfield Memorial Hospital is being honored for saving a life.

On the night of July 29, Security Officer Caleb Patrick was conducting a routine patrol at an SMH facility when he saw a woman lying on the nearby railroad tracks with a train approaching.

According to security camera footage, Patrick had less than a minute to reach the woman, run onto the tracks and pull her to safety. Only 26 seconds later, the train went by.

Memorial Health, the city of Springfield and the Springfield Police Department recognized Patrick at a ceremony at the Edgar J. Curtis Memorial Learning Center on Wednesday morning. Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher and Police Chief Joseph Behl presented Patrick with a civilian certificate of appreciation for his lifesaving efforts.

“This is a lot scarier than the moment of being on the tracks,” Patrick joked when asked to say a few words to a crowd of Memorial Health leaders, law enforcement officers and city officials. “I looked at it as no big deal. I never knew what I would do in that situation until I was put in it.”

But his co-workers weren’t surprised that he leapt into action in a moment of need.

“I can tell you from experience that those instincts don't come from nowhere,” said Ben Wooten, vice president of emergency management and safety at Memorial Health. “They come from

character and having the innate tendency for service above self – from caring more about the person in front of you than about your own safety in that moment.”

“His actions on this day exemplify his commitment to his profession,” said Kenny Ryker, interim director of security at Memorial Health. “When faced with a difficult circumstance, he placed himself in a dangerous situation to help someone in need.”

Patrick, who has four daughters and another on the way, lives in Springfield. He served in the U.S. Army before beginning his career in security and has been with Memorial Health since February 2025.

“This is a great example of how our security officers care for our communities and keep our patients, colleagues and visitors safe and secure,” said Memorial Health President and CEO Mandy Eaton.

“They have a very real impact on the well-being of the people we serve every day with their compassion, understanding and willingness to step in. I’m grateful Caleb was there that night and that he chose to be a part of Memorial Health.”