Area hospitals implement visitor restrictions as respiratory illnesses are on the rise

Memorial Health and HSHS have announced temporary visitor restrictions at its hospitals over concerns about the spread of respiratory illnesses.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

The restrictions apply to inpatient units at all five Memorial Health hospitals: Decatur Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital. The restrictions will not apply to outpatient Memorial Care locations, including urgent or primary care and laboratory or imaging appointments.

HSHS hospitals include St. John's in Springfield, St. Mary's in Decatur and St. Francis in Litchfield among others in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Both HSHS and Memorial Health requires that hospital visits be limited to two visitors per patient at one time, and that all visitors be 18 years of age or older and show no signs of illness. Masks are encouraged but not required at this time. Disposable masks will be available for visitors upon entry.

To help prevent the spread of illness, you are advised to cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, wash your hands frequently, receive all recommended vaccinations and wear a mask around others. Most people who suffer from respiratory illness recover completely in one to two weeks, but some people develop serious and potentially life-threatening medical complications, according to the IDPH.

For additional information about respiratory illnesses, including symptoms and prevention, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.