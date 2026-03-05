© 2026 NPR Illinois
13.1 miles of history: Lincoln Presidential Half Marathon returns April 11

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published March 5, 2026 at 9:07 AM CST
Lincoln Presidential Half Marathon

Craig spoke with Lincoln Presidential Half Marathon race directors Brooklyn Swamberg and Randi Kuhn about preparing for this year’s race on April 11. The pair reflect on their experiences leading one of Springfield’s signature running events and share why the 2026 race will be their final year as directors. They also discuss how the anniversary of Route 66 will be incorporated into this year’s course and festivities. Plus, they break down registration details, what runners can expect on race day, and what’s included for participants.
Community Voices
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
