13.1 miles of history: Lincoln Presidential Half Marathon returns April 11

Craig spoke with Lincoln Presidential Half Marathon race directors Brooklyn Swamberg and Randi Kuhn about preparing for this year’s race on April 11. The pair reflect on their experiences leading one of Springfield’s signature running events and share why the 2026 race will be their final year as directors. They also discuss how the anniversary of Route 66 will be incorporated into this year’s course and festivities. Plus, they break down registration details, what runners can expect on race day, and what’s included for participants.