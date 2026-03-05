Springfield's St. Patrick School to close

The more than century-old St. Patrick Catholic School on Springfield’s east side will shut down at the end of the current academic year due to financial challenges, parish officials announced this week.

They said the decision was made after “careful financial review, professional consultation, and much prayer.”

“Despite the extraordinary generosity of our benefactors and numerous efforts to strengthen our financial position over the last few years, we are no longer able to ensure the long-term financial viability necessary to operate the school,” read a statement posted online.

“This decision weighs heavily on our hearts. For generations, St. Pat’s has formed students academically, spiritually, and morally - shaping young people rooted in faith, character and excellence. None of this would have been possible without your steadfast support. Your gifts have sustained classrooms, strengthened programs, provided tuition assistance, and most importantly, changed lives.”

Founded in 1910, St. Patrick has served children of all denominations. School policy has been to make sure all who are accepted can afford to attend. Each student is given a scholarship with different tuition options available.

Officials add the mission of the school, located at 1800 South Grand Avenue East, will not end. An ongoing student scholarship program will continue.

“This initiative will provide financial assistance to help our students interested in continuing their Catholic education in another Springfield Catholic school, ensuring that the values and faith formation central to St. Pat’s endures for years to come.”

The school’s biggest fundraiser, the Blarney Bash, is being rescheduled. More details are expected soon.

“Thank you for your faithful commitment, your prayers, and your enduring belief in Catholic education. Your generosity has built a legacy that lives on in every St. Pat’s student,” the statement said. “We now look to the future with hope, inviting you to partner with us in sustaining the scholarship program so that the spirit of St. Pat’s continues to thrive in the lives of the children and families we serve.”

Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki said he is saddened by the closure announcement.

“Our other Catholic schools in Springfield are ready to welcome St. Patrick families warmly so these students can continue learning in an environment that will form them academically, spiritually, and morally in the light of the Gospel,” he said.