Springfield's Bishop Paprocki reacts to the death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the first non-European head of the Roman Catholic Church in more than a millennium, died Monday. He was 88.

Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois issued the following statement in response to the death of Pope Francis.

“Today, our church mourns and prays. Pope Francis showed what it means to be a witness of love. This is beautifully reflected is his fourth and final Encyclical Letter, issued October 24, 2024, Dilexit nos, Latin for ‘He loved us,’ quoting Saint Paul’s Letter to the Romans, in which he wrote that Christians can overcome all adversities through Him [Jesus} who loved us’ (Romans 8:37).

“Pope Francis challenged the world daily through his words and actions that we are all called to something greater, not of this world, but the next. His life was a testament that if we are to go to heaven, we must embrace our crosses and sacrifices, and we must live an authentic Catholic life. That means we must show empathy, compassion, and love to our neighbors. We must live humbly and selflessly. We are called to care for the poor, the afflicted, the sick, and the marginalized. Finally, we must pray, hold true to the Gospels, and participate in the greatest treasure Jesus gave to us: His Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity – present in the Holy Eucharist at Mass.

“I had the honor of meeting Pope Francis during my ad limina visit in Vatican City in 2019. I was struck by his joy. He spoke to me and my brother bishops not as a boss, but as a fellow ‘apostle,’ tasked with the same mission all priests have – to passionately advance our faith.

“As I look back on his pontificate, one of the most powerful scenes I have witnessed occurred in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Vatican City, against a backdrop of St. Peter’s Basilica, heavy rain, darkening skies, and not a soul around, Pope Francis prayed for the world, holding up the Blessed Sacrament during his “Urbi et Orbi” (To the City and the World) blessing. Pope Francis taught us in that powerful moment that amongst all the trials, fear, uncertainty, stresses, violence, and hatred in this world, we must always turn to God, praying with a heart of full of love and hope, saying, ‘Jesus, I trust in You.’

“We are united as people of faith, praying for his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, our Church, and that the Holy Spirit will guide us in the upcoming conclave when cardinals meet to choose Pope Francis’ successor.”

Also released was a document explaining the transition:

Pope Francis has died. Now what?

While the See is vacant, what happens to the government of the Church?

During the vacancy of the Apostolic See, the government of the Church is entrusted to the Sacred College of Cardinals. They dispatch ordinary business matters which cannot be postponed, and they prepare everything for the election of the new Pope.

Who elects the pope?

The college of electors of the supreme pontiff is composed solely of the cardinals of the Holy Roman Church. The universality of the Church is expressed in the very composition of the College of Cardinals, whose members come from every continent. Those cardinals who celebrate their 80th birthday before the day when the Apostolic See becomes vacant do not take part in the election, but they may participate in the preparatory meetings of the conclave, supporting the work of the electors with prayer.

What is a conclave?

“Conclave” means “with key” and refers to the locking in of the cardinals for election of the next pope.

When will the election take place?

All the cardinal electors, convoked by the cardinal dean or by another cardinal in his name, are required in virtue of holy obedience to obey the summons to the conclave and to proceed to the place designated unless they are prohibited by sickness or other grave impediment which must be recognized by the College of Cardinals.

After the death of the Pontiff, the cardinal electors must wait fifteen days for those who are absent. But once twenty days has elapsed, they should proceed with the conclave. If all have arrived before the fifteen days, they can choose to proceed.

Where will the election take place?

Everything will take place within the Vatican City State. The election of a new pope itself takes place in the Sistine Chapel.

How is a new pope elected?

Two-thirds of the votes are required for a valid election. The voting begins immediately after the cardinal dean has ascertained that there are no additional questions. Only one ballot will be taken on the afternoon of the first day. If additional days are needed, two ballots be will be held in the morning and two in the afternoon of the following day(s).

How will secrecy be maintained?

From the time established for the beginning of the electoral process until the public announcement that the election of the Supreme Pontiff has taken place, or in any case until the new Pope so disposes, several rooms and in particular the Sistine Chapel and the areas reserved for liturgical celebrations are to be closed to unauthorized persons, by the authority of the Cardinal Camerlengo and with the outside assistance of the Vice-Camerlengo and of the Substitute of the Secretariat of State. During this period, the entire territory of Vatican City and the ordinary activity of the offices located therein shall be regulated in a way which permits the election of the Supreme Pontiff to be carried out with due privacy and freedom.

The cardinal camerlengo and three cardinal assistants must be especially vigilant in maintaining secrecy. For the whole duration of the election, cardinal electors are required “to refrain from written correspondence and from all conversations, including those by telephone or radio, with any person not admitted to” the Apostolic Palace or the Sancta Marthae. Such conversations shall be permitted only for the most grave or urgent reasons.

The cardinal electors may not receive or send message of any kind outside Vatican City and no one in Vatican City can deliver such messages. It is specifically prohibited for the cardinal electors to receive newspapers or periodicals, to listen to radio, or to watch television. Anyone who violates this secrecy – whether by words, writing, or signs – may incur the penalty of excommunication latae sententiae. This secrecy is to be maintained after the election as well, unless the new pope gives explicit permission.

Watching for the famous white smoke

While the conclave is in session, the entire Church will be praying for the electors and for the prospective pope. When the ballots are burned, oil is added to the fire so that the smoke that escapes from the chimney from the Sistine Chapel is dark, signifying a new pope has not been elected. On the final, successful ballot, nothing is added to the fire so that the smoke is white. Bells will also be rung. The crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square will cheer and the billions watching on televisions around the world will know that a new pope has been elected.

Consent by the New Pope

When the election has canonically taken place, the junior Cardinal Deacon summons into the hall of election the Secretary of the College of Cardinals, the Master of Papal Liturgical Celebrations, and two Masters of Ceremonies. Then the Cardinal Dean, or the Cardinal who is first in order and seniority, in the name of the whole College of electors, asks the consent of the one elected in the following words: Do you accept your canonical election as Supreme Pontiff? And, as soon as he has received the consent, he asks him: By what name do you wish to be called? Then the Master of Papal Liturgical Celebrations, acting as notary and having as witnesses the two Masters of Ceremonies, draws up a document certifying acceptance by the new Pope and the name taken by him.

If he has already received episcopal ordination, he is immediately Bishop of Rome and head of the college of bishops. If he is not, he shall be immediately ordained bishop by the dean of the College of Cardinals using the usual Rite of Ordination of a Bishop. The electors come forward to make an act of homage and obedience. An act of thanksgiving is made to God.

Announcement to the world

The senior cardinal deacon announces that the election has taken place and proclaims the name of the new pontiff. The new pope then appears and imparts the apostolic blessing, urbi et orbi (to the city and world) from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.



- Adapted from the Diocese of Lansing, with permission