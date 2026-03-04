Illinois Municipal League wants more funding for local governments

The Illinois Municipal League [IML] wants to get more funding for local governments, create more affordable housing and generate timelines for permits from state agencies.

Sheila Chalmers-Currin, president of Illinois Municipal League of president of Matteson, a village in south suburban Chicago, said during a state capitol news conference on Wednesday the league wants to fully fund the Local Government Distributive Fund, which is how the state government gives funds to local governments.

“Flat funding during a time of rising cost is a cut, reducing the rate formula eliminates any natural growth in revenue growth that municipalities rely on to keep pace with inflation,” Chalmers-Currin said.

Chalmers-Currin said Illinois needs to invest more into local municipalities because they fund police, firefighters, infrastructure and other services.

“You cannot talk about affordability while also cutting the revenue that funds essential local services,” Chalmers-Currin said. “If we want meaningful property tax relief, the state must stop reducing the dollars that are shared with municipalities.”

Affordable housing was one of Gov. JB Pritzker’s points in his budget address. Chalmer-Currin said Illinois can reduce property taxes for Illinois residents by giving more funds to local municipalities.

The Illinois Municipal League opposes Pritzker’s proposal to create more affordable housing by the state taking over zoning regulations from local governments.

Brad Cole, CEO of Illinois Municipal League, said Illinois could pass property tax reform to make housing more affordable instead of taking zoning control away from local governments.

“Some communities don't have any property tax, and that's because those local officials are trying to make living affordable.” Cole said. “If you want property tax reform, which we do, fully fund our state shared revenues.”

Cole said Illinois should be giving more control to local governments because each town is different.

In order for local municipalities to start building the infrastructure they have to get a permit from state agencies to start the projects.

Peoria’s mayor Rita Ali said the slow permitting process can cause delays when repairing infrastructure.

“These delays can cause projects to stall, funding to lapse and cost to increase, while critical infrastructure continues to deteriorate,” Ali said.

Ali said local municipalities are subject to timelines when submitting a permit and these timelines are based on the local municipalities ability.

“IML supports permitting reforms that will require state agencies to meet reasonable statutory timelines comparable to those imposed on local governments,” Ali said.

Ali said by making a timeline for state agencies makes infrastructure and development projects have fewer delays.