Eaton named next President and CEO of Memorial Health 

The Memorial Health Board of Directors has selected Mandy Eaton as the organization’s next president and CEO.

She will join Memorial Health on April 1, succeeding Ed Curtis, who previously announced plans to retire after a 50-year career with Memorial. Curtis’ last day will be March 31.

Dr. Eaton previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Cone Health, a non-profit healthcare organization that includes five hospitals and numerous outpatient locations serving a five-county area in North Carolina. She completed her undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in public health and a Master of Science degree in healthcare administration, before earning a doctorate degree in leadership studies from North Carolina A&T State University.

“The board was impressed with Dr. Eaton’s leadership skills, her vision for Memorial and her understanding of the important role we play in serving central Illinois,” said Michael A. Aiello, chair of the Memorial Health Board of Directors. “The nationwide interest in this role shows the strong reputation Memorial has as an innovative provider of healthcare.”

“I’m honored to be joining Memorial Health and looking forward to getting to know the organization and the communities it serves,” Eaton said. “I’m impressed with Memorial Health’s commitment to excellence, compassion and collaboration, and am excited to build upon the strong tradition that exists at Memorial.”

Memorial Health is a non-profit regional healthcare organization serving central Illinois. It includes hospitals in Springfield, Decatur, Jacksonville, Lincoln and Taylorville. Memorial Health also offers a range of outpatient services, including the organization’s 14 Memorial Care clinics, which provide primary and urgent care services, and Memorial Specialty Care, which employs physicians in 13 specialties. Memorial also serves the area with home health, hospice and behavioral health services.