Statewide: A league of their own

The Women's Professional Baseball League has launched this summer, playing all of its games in Springfield. The city was chosen because of its history with women's baseball.

For the players and fans, the league has been long in coming. On this episode, we hear about the opening game, talk with fans and players and discuss what it might take to make the league a long-term success.

Also:

Randy Eccles / NPR Illinois William Moss, Brittany Apgar

* We visit with the WPBL's Brittany Apgar, who has overcome physical challenges to play pro baseball.

* Ben Howell reports on the revenue experiences of two communities with data centers.

* This Week in Illinois History remembers an inventor who helped develop the telephone.'

Emily Hays/IPM News University of Illinois undergraduates Sharon Omoniyi (left) and Temi Adejare pose with the unofficial kingfisher mascot.

* Emily Hays reports on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign still considering adopting a mascot. It's been two decades since the school retired the symbol Chief Illiniwek.

* Peter Medlin examines the conditions at county juvenile detention centers and who is responsible for getting them into compliance.