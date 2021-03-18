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The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been held in contempt of court for failing to produce documents related to the 2024 death of an 18-year-old girl who was in foster care.
(Capitol News Illinois illustration)
Government & Politics
Judge orders DCFS director to answer for repeated failures to release public documents in child death
Peter Hancock
Capitol News Illinois sued the state child protection agency after it denied release of caseworker personnel records
Gov. JB Pritzker, left, and Republican Darren Bailey speak at a candidate forum on agriculture issues at a farm near Bloomington on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.
(Capitol News Illinois photos by Ben Szalinski)
Government & Politics
Pritzker, Bailey seek to convince farmers at forum they’re the best for agriculture
Ben Szalinski
A burning building
Visit Springfield
Springfield IL
Nearly 120 years after the Springfield Race Riot, historians say there are still lessons to be learned
Ben Singson
Illinois State Fair
Springfield IL
Going to an Illinois State Fair grandstand show? Here are some things to know
An aerial view of a brown river and islands of green vegetation.
Madeleine Charis King
/
Iowa Public Radio
Excess nutrients can lie dormant in soil for years before polluting rivers, study finds
Rachel Cramer
TRENDING STORIES
The PUBLIQuartet's new album explores the many facets of rhythm in American music.
Titilayo Ayangade
Classic | 91.9 HD2
The voracious, and thoughtful, musical appetite of the PUBLIQuartet
Tom Huizenga
The New York-based string quartet's new album Rhythm Nation teems with beats ranging from West Africa and Venezuela to jazz standards and Janet Jackson.
Falling grocery prices helped to keep inflation in check last month. Lettuce prices dropped sharply in July after an outbreak of food-borne illness prompted a recall of some leafy greens.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images North America
Inflation eases in July as gasoline and grocery prices fall
Scott Horsley
Fatima Al-Kassab
/
NPR
Greetings from a surreal expanse of sand dunes dotted with freshwater lagoons in Brazil
Fatima Al-Kassab
NPR IL Daily 728x90 gray.png
COMMUNITY VOICES - WEEKDAYS AT NOON & 10 PM, SATURDAYS CV-X AT 5 PM
Eric Krupa of the St. Charles History Museum in St. Charles, Illinois.
Jeff C Williams
/
NPR Illinois, Community Voices
Arts & Life
Eric Krupa and the Illinois Network of Freedom Connecting the Dots of the Underground Railroad
Jeff C. Williams
Eric Krupa of the Illinois Network of Freedom and his wife, Becky were in Springfield to explore. Eric is the Archivist at the St. Charles History Museum; which has artifacts on loan at the ALPL&M.
Upcoming Art Openings Featuring Donald Landry. The artist will talk to us about his art opening at The David Strawn Art Gallery in Jacksonville, Illinois on Saturday, September 12.
Donald Landry
/
NPR Illinois, Community Voices
Arts & Life
JOURNEY INTO LANSCAPES AND WATERCOLOR PAINTINGS Upcoming Art Openings Featuring Donald Landry
Jeff C. Williams
Adena Rivas from Creative Reuse Marketplace (left) and Jeff C Williams from Community Voices, NPR Illinois (right)
Jeff C Williams
/
NPR Illinois
Arts & Life
DO NOT THROW IT AWAY Adena Rivas from Creative Reuse Marketplace Upcycling a Great Resource for Creatives
Jeff C. Williams
SOCIAL ACTION - THANKS FOR SHARING!
Dr. Terrance Jordan
Dist. 186
Education Desk
Jordan prepares for first year as District 186 superintendent
Ben Singson
He takes over for Jennifer Gill, who retired this summer after 12 years in the role.
Save America sign
Jon Tyson/Unsplash
Government & Politics
From the “Great Recession” to the 2026 “Midterms of Rage”
A.J. Simmons
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Springfield IL
UIS chosen to write historical content for 1908 Springfield race riot exhibit
Ben Singson/NPR Illinois
Springfield IL
Women’s baseball league celebrates past, future of sport on opening weekend
Ben Singson
Cathy Schwartz
MICA
Springfield IL
Cathy Schwartz named recipient of inaugural kindness award
THE X FROM NPR ILLINOIS (91.9 HD3 and streaming)
"Love on Haight" is a store on Haight Street in San Francisco that carries a lot of Grateful Dead memorabilia and tie dye clothing as well as a large photo of Jerry Garcia.
Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR
How Deadheads became rock and roll's greatest renewable resource
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Even as the band has changed and reinvented itself, the Grateful Dead's fanbase has proven to be uniquely and consistently renewable — a cosmic inheritance passed down from one generation to the next, welcoming younger Deadheads with open arms.
Mike Love of The Beach Boys performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.
Amy Harris/AP
/
Invision
Illinois
The Beach Boys postpone summer tour dates to allow singer Mike Love time to 'recharge'
Kevin Morby
Kevin Anderson
/
Courtesy of the artist
How Midwest doldrums became a gift for Kevin Morby
Raina Douris, Miguel Perez
To her fans, many of whom are young women, Gracie Abrams embodies the intensity and confusion of being a young person whose potential is unfolding, not always in positive ways.
Julie Grieve
How much should we care about a pop star's baggage?
Ann Powers
Glen Hansard, seen here performing in Washington, D.C. in 2016, led the Irish band The Frames and won an Oscar for the song "Falling Slowly" from the film Once.
AJ Wilhelm
/
For NPR
Glen Hansard, Irish songwriter and 'Once' star, dies at 56
Stephen Thompson, Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
MORE OF THE LATEST...
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The 21st Show
21st century conversation
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Weekdays 11 AM , Encore 11 PM
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Conversations with neighbors, artists, and area business people along with events you might have missed.

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Analysis & commentary on the events that made news this past week in Illinois state government & politics.

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J-Corps
The citizen and student Journalism Corps or 'J-Corps' is a vision and project to identify and train people in communites throughout central Illinois to cover or increase coverage of under covered areas.
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J-Corps
Front Row Network
Locals talk entertainment for people who like pop culture.
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