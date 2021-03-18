Judge orders DCFS director to answer for repeated failures to release public documents in child death
Capitol News Illinois sued the state child protection agency after it denied release of caseworker personnel records
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The New York-based string quartet's new album Rhythm Nation teems with beats ranging from West Africa and Venezuela to jazz standards and Janet Jackson.
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Eric Krupa of the Illinois Network of Freedom and his wife, Becky were in Springfield to explore. Eric is the Archivist at the St. Charles History Museum; which has artifacts on loan at the ALPL&M.
DO NOT THROW IT AWAY Adena Rivas from Creative Reuse Marketplace Upcycling a Great Resource for Creatives
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Dr. Raj Panjabi founded Last Mile Health to bring healthcare to people living in remote areas. The group is the 2026 recipient of the Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize.
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Zhu was renowned for reforms that sought to transition China from the post-Maoist years to a more global market-oriented financial system, without ceding party control over the economy.
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After President Trump took office, Andrew Tate proclaimed, "The Tates will be free." A year later, Tate is being held in federal prison after he was arrested following a U.K. extradition request.
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The exercise can help you identify what's wasting your time — and make room for what matters, says psychotherapist Niro Feliciano. Take a moment to try it. You might be surprised with what you find.
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A 600-mile journey along the shores of Nigeria, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast reveals one of the world's most consequential transformations.
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A recent series of cyberattacks on U.S. water systems has exposed vulnerabilities across critical infrastructure during the Iran war.
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Federal efforts to revive uranium mining in the West and decrease reliance on Russian uranium raise concerns about drinking water for tribal communities reckoning with the industry's deadly legacy.
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Shoppers' changing habits are fueling a major shift in what types of businesses are occupying storefronts.
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Experts say AI can get personal finance fundamentals right but may struggle with nuanced questions.
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Voters in Wisconsin, Minnesota and several other states went to the polls Tuesday, and results highlight the ongoing conflicts within both parties ahead of November's midterms.
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He takes over for Jennifer Gill, who retired this summer after 12 years in the role.
THE X FROM NPR ILLINOIS (91.9 HD3 and streaming)
Even as the band has changed and reinvented itself, the Grateful Dead's fanbase has proven to be uniquely and consistently renewable — a cosmic inheritance passed down from one generation to the next, welcoming younger Deadheads with open arms.
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