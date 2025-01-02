Upcoming exhibit celebrates 50 years of NPR Illinois

January 3, 2025, marks the official 50th anniversary of NPR Illinois! To celebrate, NPR Illinois will be getting a traveling exhibit made by the Sangamon Experience to highlight the history of the station called "Radio that Listens to You." Evie Rodenbaugh, Graduate Assistant for the Sangamon Experience, spoke to Community Voices about organizing the research for the exhibit, interesting people and former programming that have impacted the station, and how "Radio that Listens to You" relates to the core of NPR Illinois and public radio. The Sangamon Experience wants to hear your stories and memories about NPR Illinois whether you are a former employee, current listener, or donor. To connect with them, please email sangamonexperience@uis.edu or call 217-206-8051. More details about the opening date and location of the exhibit will be announced soon.