© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Upcoming exhibit celebrates 50 years of NPR Illinois

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published January 2, 2025 at 2:06 PM CST
Composite of the 50th anniversary logo, photo of the NPR Illinois archives, and photos of the Sangamon Experience staff.
Photos courtesy of NPR Illinois and the Sangamon Experience
The exhibit will open later in 2025.

January 3, 2025, marks the official 50th anniversary of NPR Illinois! To celebrate, NPR Illinois will be getting a traveling exhibit made by the Sangamon Experience to highlight the history of the station called "Radio that Listens to You." Evie Rodenbaugh, Graduate Assistant for the Sangamon Experience, spoke to Community Voices about organizing the research for the exhibit, interesting people and former programming that have impacted the station, and how "Radio that Listens to You" relates to the core of NPR Illinois and public radio. The Sangamon Experience wants to hear your stories and memories about NPR Illinois whether you are a former employee, current listener, or donor. To connect with them, please email sangamonexperience@uis.edu or call 217-206-8051. More details about the opening date and location of the exhibit will be announced soon.
Tags
Arts & Life Sangamon ExperienceNPR Illinois 50th Anniversary
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories