Anne Moseley is the director of engagement and curator of the Sangamon Experience and acting director for the Center for Lincoln Studies. She spoke to Community Voices about her love of history and shared her favorite local Illinois stories. She also gave details on upcoming presentations to celebrate Black History Month, including the presentation "Memories of State Government," on Feb. 15 and "Untold African American Stories," on Feb. 21. More information can be found at the Sangamon Experience Facebook page.

