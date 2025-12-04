CWLP Chief Engineer Doug Brown to retire

City Water Light & Power (CWLP) Chief Utility Engineer Doug Brown announced today that he will retire March 31st after 31 years of service to the City of Springfield. Brown, who has nearly 11 years at the helm of the utility, will join the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA) as President and CEO in April.

Brown has led the City-owned utility through numerous projects and strategic initiatives over the years, including the addition of Dallman 4, Integrated Resource Planning and overseeing a number of major contract negotiations.

“To be a part of City Water, Light and Power in serving the residents, businesses and organizations of Springfield with the highest quality of services—not only reliably but also affordably, has truly been an honor,” Brown said “Throughout my career, I have witnessed firsthand the incredible dedication and professionalism that defines CWLP. It is our employees that make a real difference every day and I could not be more proud of them as I retire.”

“Doug has put in a tremendous effort to position CWLP for the future by raising the bar in delivering Springfield the best in electric and water services—and keeping rates among the lowest in the State of Illinois,” said Mayor Misty Buscher. “While I wish he didn’t have to go, I know it’s an opportunity he doesn’t want to miss, and he’ll certainly be of great service to municipal utilities throughout the state in his new position at IMEA.”

Mayor Buscher said she will work with Brown on a transition plan for his replacement.

Brown began his career as an Electrical Engineer at the Dallman Power Plant in 1994 managing several electric plant projects involving emissions controls and various systems at the Dallman Power Plant Complex.

From 2008 to 2015 he served as Major Projects Development Director, overseeing the construction of Dallman 4 along with projects for the Water Works Infrastructure Improvements Projects including the construction of the high and low service pump stations and a new clear well. In 2015 he took on the role of Chief Utility Engineer and from 2018 to 2020 led the utility through its Integrated Resource Plan, which resulted in retiring Dallman Units 31, 32 and 33.

He was also involved in negotiating a new coal contract, refunding electric and water bonds and adding two long-term solar contracts.