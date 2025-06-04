Springfield mayor announces chief of staff is leaving

Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher announced a change Wednesday in her leadership team. Mike Disco, who has been Chief of Staff since Buscher took office, is leaving the position. No reason was given. Disco came to the position from the private sector.

“I want to thank Mike Disco for his service and contributions to the City of Springfield,” said Mayor Buscher. “I appreciate his efforts on behalf of our residents and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

The announcement also said, "This transition reflects the administration’s ongoing commitment to aligning leadership with its vision for the future of Springfield."

The mayor's office said further updates regarding the Chief of Staff position will be shared in the coming weeks.

