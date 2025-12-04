© 2025 NPR Illinois
Anti-ICE rally planned in Springfield

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published December 4, 2025 at 9:36 AM CST
A crowd gathered in front of the Illinois statehouse at a protest in June 2025.
NPR Illinois
A crowd gathered in front of the Illinois statehouse at a protest in June 2025.

The event is billed as “Holiday Cheer, No ICE Here” and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 6, in Springfield in front of the Capitol at the Lincoln statue.It will run from noon-1:30 p.m.

Organizers said it’s a rally "to support immigrant neighbors" amid deportation enforcement under the Trump Administration. While Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been most active in the Chicago area, there have been numerous reports of detainment and arrests elsewhere in Illinois.

The event is hosted by Capital City Indivisible, partnering with Good Trouble Alliance, Land of Lincoln DSA, 50501 Springfield IL and the Springfield Immigrant Advocacy Network.

Springfield has hosted other protest events this year, including the No Kings rallies. One in October attracted about 1,000 people.
