Springfield's Mayor nominates next fire and police chiefs

Mayor Misty Buscher is recommending the promotion of Assistant Fire Chief Nicholas Zummo to Springfield Fire Chief and Assistant Police Chief Joseph Behl to Police Chief. These promotions are pending City Council approval.

Alongside these recommendations, Mayor Buscher will also promote Captain Julie Plunk to Assistant Fire Chief and Commander Ryan Leach to Assistant Police Chief.

“These appointments symbolize a bold step in our mission to enhance public safety in Springfield,” stated Mayor Misty Buscher. “I firmly believe that Chief Scarlette and Chief Canny's leadership will persist in the new leadership team. Assistant Chief Zummo, Captain Plunk, Assistant Chief Behl, and Commander Leach are committed leaders dedicated to serving the citizens of our community as well as the members of our Springfield Fire and Police Departments.”

Nick Zummo is a 24-year veteran of the Springfield Fire Department and currently serves as Assistant Chief. He also served for 20 years in the Illinois National Guard, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. Throughout his career, he has received numerous commendations, including being named Springfield Firefighter of the Year in 2008 and receiving the Distinguished Service Award in 2017. Zummo has led critical emergency response operations and has been involved in several initiatives focused on firefighter safety, wellness, and policy development.

“I’m honored and humbled by this opportunity to lead the Springfield Fire Department,” said Zummo. “This is a department built on courage, sacrifice, and service. I look forward to working alongside Captain Plunk and the entire SFD team as we continue to adapt, grow, and deliver exceptional service to the community.”

“Serving this city has been the greatest privilege of my life,” said outgoing Fire Chief Edward Canny, who is retiring. “I’ve watched Assistant Chief Zummo and Captain Plunk grow into true leaders — they are passionate, capable, and ready to meet the moment. Springfield is in good hands.”

On the law enforcement side, Assistant Chief Joseph Behl brings over 18 years of experience with the Springfield Police Department and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Throughout his career, he has led several divisions, overseen major investigations, and played a central role in departmental strategy and development.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the trust that’s been placed in me,” said Assistant Chief Joseph Behl. “It’s been an honor to serve alongside the dedicated men and women of this department for the past 18 years, and I carry that experience — and the lessons I’ve learned from this community — into this new role. I’m committed to listening, leading compassionately, and ensuring every resident feels safe, supported, and respected.”

“It has been the honor of my career to lead this department,” said retiring Police Chief Scarlette. “I couldn’t be more confident in Assistant Chief Behl and Commander Leach. They are strategic leaders with a deep understanding of this community and the challenges we face. I know they will lead with fairness, transparency, and a commitment to excellence.”