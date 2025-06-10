Meeting set for Third Street greenway project

Billed as a transformational project for Springfield, the 3rd Street Corridor redevelopment is another phase of rail relocation in the city.

With train traffic being moved to 10th Street, the city wants to add a trail for walking and biking through the heat of the city and downtown. The proposed change, which Mayor Misty Buscher has dubbed The Linc, would connect the Illinois State Fairgrounds to the Interurban/Wabash Trail and include other improvements.

An informational public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dana Thomas House, 301 E. Lawrence. Designs will be shown and officials will be on hand to answer questions and hear feedback.

Free parking is available east of the Dana-Thomas House across 4th Street. Guided tours of the historic Dana-Thomas House will also run every half hour.