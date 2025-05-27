Celebrating 90 years of Lake Springfield

The City of Springfield and City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) are hosting a 90th Birthday Party for Lake Springfield at Center Park near the Beach House on Monday June 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"Lake Springfield has been at the heart of our community for 90 years — not just as a vital resource for water and power, but as a place where memories are made,” said Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher. “This celebration is about fun and fellowship and looking ahead to the lake’s continued role in making Springfield a vibrant, thriving city."

According to the city, it was after midnight on May 2nd of 1935 when Lake Springfield reached full pool (560 feet above sea level) and shortly after the first water spilled or splashed over the dam. The lake was created by the impoundment of water upstream of the Spaulding Dam on Sugar Creek.

"The creation of Lake Springfield was critiqued and not without controversy as the great dustbowl delayed its filling by many months—yet it became a remarkable engineering achievement of its time, and remains the cornerstone of our city’s infrastructure,” said CWLP Chief Utility Engineer Doug Brown. “As we celebrate its 90th anniversary, we also celebrate the foresight and innovation that continue to guide CWLP in serving Springfield today and into the future."

This event includes music from Jason McKenzie, bags games, Fire, Police & CWLP vehicles for youth to explore, birthday cake, food trucks (food available for purchase) and lots of fun. The public is encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to sit on and any bags games or other outdoor games to play in the park.

Center Park and the Beach House are located at 240 Long Bay Drive. Parking for the event will be available at the parking lot near the Sailboat launch just east of the Beach House or the parking lot at the Lindsay Boat Launch. In the event of inclement weather, the party will be moved inside the Beach House.

Love The Lake Photo Challenge

In honor of the lake’s anniversary, CWLP is kicking off a “Love The Lake” photo challenge. The public is invited to share their favorite memories, scenic shots, and moments of joy on and around the lake. Whether it’s a sunrise on the water, a family picnic, fishing with friends, or historic photos from years past — all are encouraged to share images of how they Love the Lake. Selected photos will become a part of Lake Springfield’s 90th Anniversary Photo Record and may be exhibited and published for future use. The first 100 submissions that have their photos selected will receive a pair of CWLP summer fun sunglasses.

Submission deadline is July 8th and full details are here: https://cwlp.com/BlogDetails.aspx/Photo_Challenge_Love_the_Lake_Lake_Springfield_s_90th.