Cooling centers available as temperatures rise
Springfield has several cooling centers available to the public for those seeking relief. A heat advisory has been issued for the weekend with dangerous heat indices expected to top 100 degrees.
The following locations have been established as cooling centers within Springfield, where individuals can find comfort during their regular business hours:
Municipal Center East
Address: 800 E. Monroe
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Municipal Center West
Address: 300 S. Seventh Street
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Lincoln Library
Address: 326 S. Seventh
Hours: Mon.-Wed. 10:00 am to 8:00 pm
Thurs.-Sat. 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Office of Community Relations
Address: 1450 Groth Street
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 am to 4:30 pm
St. John’s Breadline
Address: 430 N. 5th Street
Hours: Mon.-Fri. indoor dining 8:00 am to 9:00 am, 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Saturday, Sunday & Holidays 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Salvation Army (Main Campus)
Address: 1600 Clear Lake Avenue
Entrance on the south side, off of Martin Luther King Drive
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Washington Street Mission
Address: 408 N. 4th Street
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Sat. 8:30 am-10:00 am
Helping Hands
Address: 2200 Shale
Cooling 7 days a week 8:30am to 4:00pm
Overnight shelter 4:00pm to 7:00am
Intricate Minds
Address: 619 North Grand East
Mon-Thur. 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm
The City of Springfield encourages everyone, particularly vulnerable individuals and those without air conditioning, to take advantage of these cooling centers. Stay hydrated, cool, and safe during this period of high temperatures.
For more information and any updates, please visit our official city website or contact the Office of Community Relations at 217.789.2000