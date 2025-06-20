Cooling centers available as temperatures rise

Springfield has several cooling centers available to the public for those seeking relief. A heat advisory has been issued for the weekend with dangerous heat indices expected to top 100 degrees.

The following locations have been established as cooling centers within Springfield, where individuals can find comfort during their regular business hours:

Municipal Center East

Address: 800 E. Monroe

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Municipal Center West

Address: 300 S. Seventh Street

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Lincoln Library

Address: 326 S. Seventh

Hours: Mon.-Wed. 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Thurs.-Sat. 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Office of Community Relations

Address: 1450 Groth Street

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

St. John’s Breadline

Address: 430 N. 5th Street

Hours: Mon.-Fri. indoor dining 8:00 am to 9:00 am, 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Saturday, Sunday & Holidays 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Salvation Army (Main Campus)

Address: 1600 Clear Lake Avenue

Entrance on the south side, off of Martin Luther King Drive

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Washington Street Mission

Address: 408 N. 4th Street

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Sat. 8:30 am-10:00 am

Helping Hands

Address: 2200 Shale

Cooling 7 days a week 8:30am to 4:00pm

Overnight shelter 4:00pm to 7:00am

Intricate Minds

Address: 619 North Grand East

Mon-Thur. 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm

The City of Springfield encourages everyone, particularly vulnerable individuals and those without air conditioning, to take advantage of these cooling centers. Stay hydrated, cool, and safe during this period of high temperatures.

For more information and any updates, please visit our official city website or contact the Office of Community Relations at 217.789.2000

