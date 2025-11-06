City of Springfield announces return of its Holiday Planter Contest

The City of Springfield, in partnership with the Department of Public Works, has announced the 2025 Holiday Planter Contest, inviting residents, businesses, community groups, and nonprofits to help fill Downtown Springfield with festive holiday cheer. After last year’s success, the City is continuing this creative and community-driven tradition, and participation remains free.

“Downtown shines brightest when our community gets involved,” said Mayor Buscher. “The Holiday Planter Contest brings joy, color, and holiday spirit to our city, and we can’t wait to see what Springfield creates this year.”

Planters will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, and participants may request a planter near their business, nonprofit, or organization.

Contest Guidelines

Registration:

Participants must complete the registration form before receiving a planter assignment.

No fire hazards (such as candles) are allowed.

Decorations must not exceed 2 feet in height .

Content Requirements:

Displays may not contain explicit language, sexual content, or drug references.

Decorations must be weather-resistant. Participants are responsible for any needed repairs.

No permanent alterations to City property are permitted.

Political statements or endorsements are not allowed.

Participants may incorporate or promote their business, group, or nonprofit in their display.

All decorations remain the property of the participant. The City is not responsible for lost or stolen items.

Two entry cards will be provided. One must be displayed on the planter; the other should be kept by the participant.

Participants may decorate their planters from Saturday, November 15th through Friday, December 5th, 2025.

Judging:

Judging will occur December 6th–12th, with first, second, and third-place winners selected by the Holiday Planter Committee.

For questions or a PDF application, please contact Kristina LoRusso with Public Works at Kristina.Lorusso@springfield.il.us.

