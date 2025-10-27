Downtown Springfield grants awarded

Isringhausen Imports has announced the recipients of the 2025 Isringhausen DRIVE Grant, an initiative supporting new business startups.

This year, two $20,000 Isringhausen DRIVE Grants are being awarded, along with the first-ever $5,000 Isringhausen Ignition Awards, created to honor early-stage entrepreneurs whose creativity and determination are bringing new energy and unique spaces to downtown Springfield.

The expanded $50,000 pool for the 2025 Isringhausen DRIVE Grant is made possible through a partnership with a trust of an anonymous Springfield resident who passed away in 2020. The donor wished to see downtown Springfield thrive for generations to come.

2025 DRIVE Grant Recipients ($20,000 each):

• Long Nine Junction – A counter-service lunch restaurant helmed by husband-and-wife duo Corey and Emily Faucon, who bring over a decade of culinary expertise to Springfield’s midday dining scene. This returning favorite will be located at 5 W Old State Capitol, the former site of The Wakery, and their exact previous location from years ago.

• Vonda Social House – A contemporary bar and restaurant led by husband-and-wife team Eric and Sierra Ferrell. Housed in a meticulously preserved 185-year-old residence, formerly known as The Carriage House, just steps from the Lincoln Home National Historic Site, Vonda Social House serves fast-casual lunch bites by day and transforms into a cocktail bar with eclectic small plates by night, blending historic character with modern flair.

2025 Ignition Award Recipients ($5,000 each):

• 5th Street Gem – Founded by Lakeisha Purchase, 5th Street Gem is an event & dining space in the heart of downtown Springfield. Since opening earlier this year, it has hosted milestone celebrations, community gatherings, and special events of all kinds. But its mission reaches far beyond private rentals: 5th Street Gem serves as a cultural hub and a springboard for economic empowerment in historically underserved neighborhoods, fostering connection, creativity, and growth.

• Schlee's Gourmet Bakery & Bottle Shop – A boutique bakery and wine shop offering artisanal pastries and curated vintages in an upscale setting. Ashley Rickenbach relocated from Austin, Texas, to Springfield and partnered with Benjamin Galbraith and Matthew and Rachael Hurley to launch Schlee’s. Located at 225 S. 6th St, across from Maldaner's, Schlee's is already open.

“We’re not just investing in businesses, we’re investing in dreams that move our city forward,” said Cainan Barnett, Marketing Manager at Isringhausen Imports. “Since 2022, the Isringhausen DRIVE Grant has now helped spark $150,000 in new investment for downtown businesses, leading to additional energy and innovation. We believe downtown Springfield’s best days are still ahead.”

As in years past, the Isringhausen DRIVE Grant is awarded in collaboration with Downtown Springfield, Inc. (DSI), which plays a key role in the screening and selection process. Once recipients launch their businesses, DSI continues to provide hands-on support through mentoring, networking opportunities, and ongoing guidance to help them thrive.

“God bless the DRIVE Grant recipients for their passion, hard work, and investment in Downtown,” said the curator of the anonymous trust. “Thank you to Isringhausen for your leadership and generosity in sharing your success with others. And thank you to all Springfield residents who continue to shop, work, and enjoy downtown, helping to revitalize our historic city center.”

About the Isringhausen DRIVE Grant

Launched in 2022, the Isringhausen DRIVE Grants has now awarded $150,000 to nine emerging businesses in downtown Springfield. The funding has helped recipients cover critical startup expenses, from signage, equipment, and point-of-sale systems to staff hiring, training, and marketing, fueling early growth and long-term sustainability.

Recently, The DRIVE Grant program recently expanded to include the Isringhausen Ignition Award, a smaller grant designed to support early-stage entrepreneurs showing exceptional promise and dedication to downtown Springfield