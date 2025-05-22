© 2025 NPR Illinois
Springfield’s new cultural arts magazine celebrates local creativity

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published May 22, 2025 at 12:25 PM CDT
Monica Zanetti Reed is the founder of the Springfield Cultural Arts Foundation and the owner of Wild Rose Artisans Gallery & Boutique. Kristen Chiaro is a board member of the foundation. They spoke to Community Voices about the mission behind the Springfield Cultural Arts Foundation and its magazine, which uplifts local artists. They discuss the magazine’s rich content—from artist interviews to recipes and skincare tips—and share plans for a cultural street festival. They also share an update on Wild Rose boutique and how businesses are faring in the downtown area.
Tags
Arts & Life Downtown Springfield
