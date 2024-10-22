New master plan for Springfield's downtown and medical district nears completion

An effort to develop a Master Plan for Downtown Springfield and the Mid-Illinois Medical District is nearing completion.

The final product is expected to guide future development in Springfield's inner core.

The public is invited to events where details will be released and questions will be answered.

“We are looking forward to sharing this Master Plan with the community as we expect it to serve as a blueprint for the Springfield’s downtown and the Mid-Illinois Medical District for ongoing and future projects,” said Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher. “This document will guide city staff, officials, and community stakeholders in decision making and visioning for downtown Springfield.”

An Open House event is set for Thursday from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Learning Center, 228 W. Miller St.

On Friday morning, there will be a Citizen’s Club forum from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. at the Hoogland Center for the Arts.

On Tuesday Nov. 12, a city council presentation is scheduled at 5:30 p.m.

"Whether it's a new restaurant, a business supporting the medical industry, or multifamily residential development, this plan offers the certainty needed to invest with confidence in Springfield’s future. The Growth Alliance is excited to share this vision as we continue to attract projects that align with our community’s priorities and foster growth in the City’s core," said Abby Powell, director of Business Development for the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance.

Officials said the city began formal work on the plan in late 2021 after residents identified downtown revitalization as one of their priority issues through The Next 10 community visioning initiative spearheaded by the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln.

“The completion of the Master Plan for downtown Springfield and the Mid-Illinois Medical District shows our continued commitment to addressing the priorities that the Springfield community addressed through The Next 10 project,” said John Stremsterfer, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln. “Just as with The Next 10, robust community input led to many of the recommended elements of the Master Plan.”

“The Mid-Illinois Medical District and Downtown Springfield are two crown jewels in our Capital City – anchors of community health and economic vitality for the region,” added Ryan Croke, president of the Mid-Illinois Medical District Commission. “This Master Plan represents a long-awaited, crucial road map to help us attract the investment and talent that will define our city's future. Let's launch!”

“Downtown Springfield has so much potential,” said Carlos Ortega, executive director for Downtown Springfield, Inc. “I am excited to share the elements of this plan and work with our community and our various partners to make this vision become a reality.”