Hearing set in Springfield on Ameren's gas rate hike request

The Illinois Commerce Commission is encouraging Ameren Illinois customers to provide public comment on the utility’s proposed natural gas rate increase at a public hearing in Springfield.

The Springfield event is set for Weds. Aug. 27 at the CMS Regional Complex, 4800 W. Wabash Ave. from 7:00-9:30 p.m.

Another hearing is Thursday, Aug. 28 at the New Life Community Church, 1919 State St., East St. Louis from 7:00-9:30 p.m.

Customers unable to attend the hearings can submit their comments via the ICC website or call the Consumer Services Division at 1-800-524-0795 during regular business hours.

Ameren filed its petition with the ICC for a general rate increase in January 2025. Rate cases are formal proceedings used to ensure utilities receive the necessary funds to provide safe and reliable service at a reasonable cost to ratepayers. Under the Public Utilities Act, the ICC is responsible for closely scrutinizing rate case filings along with any additional materials from the utility and various interveners over the course of an 11-month legal proceeding.

The ICC Administrative Law Judge presiding over the case will open the hearings, followed by a brief presentation from Ameren. Verbal and written comments from consumers will be accepted and entered into the docket, and ICC staff will be available after the comment period for a Q&A.

A consumer watchdog, the Citizens Utility Board, is urging customers to attend. They argue Ameren's current $131.1 million rate-hike plan "is nearly triple what the utility could possibly justify under the law." It says Ameren Illinois has imposed three increases on customers since 2018, raising delivery rates by $202 million, or 50 percent, while profits have gone up.

As the hearings are associated with a docketed rate case, ICC Commissioners will not be in attendance and must review the entire case at the close of evidence.

The ICC said questions about the specifics of Ameren’s rate request should be directed to Ameren Illinois.

