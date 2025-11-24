© 2025 NPR Illinois
A new Trump administration rule plans to cut protections for wetlands and streams | First Listen

Published November 24, 2025 at 7:22 AM CST
  • The Trump administration proposed a new rule aimed at cutting protections for millions of acres of wetlands and streams
  • Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton is sticking to her pledge to reject money from PACs, but is taking thousands of dollars in campaign donations from corporate execs
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker doesn't agree with how Congressman Chuy Garcia announced his retirement
  • Decatur is scaling back its water rationing
