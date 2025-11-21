State Week: Operation Midway Blitz appears to be winding down, for now
After facing protests and unfavorable court rulings, some federal agents have left the city. But arrests are still being reported. There is also talk of a more enhanced operation returning in the spring. We discuss the situation.
Also, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, who had faced a $10 million fine for violating state campaign finance laws, gets a break.
Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Sun-Times Public Safety Reporter Sophie Sherry.