State Week: The year in review

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler III, Hannah Meisel
Published December 31, 2025 at 1:45 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

On this episode, we look back on the stories that made news over the past year in state government and politics.

From ICE and the Border Patrol's immigration enforcement campaign to the Trump Administration's policy changes, it's been tumultuous year in Illinois.

We also recap former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's corruption conviction and sentencing as well as the deaths of two former governors, George Ryan and Jim Edgar.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Hannah Meisel.
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for Capitol News Illinois. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at WILL-AM/FM, Law360, Capitol Fax and The Daily Line before returning to NPR Illinois in 2020 and moving to CNI in 2023.
