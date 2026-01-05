© 2026 NPR Illinois
Illinois political leaders react to the action in Venezuela | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 5, 2026 at 6:48 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Maduro considered a "bad actor" but many leaders question the lack of Congressional authorization
  • Potential Illinois law enforcement officers will have to consent to a release of their full personnel file if they hope to get hired
  • A new, annual report from an Illinois task force found that three quarters of all female murder victims in Chicago are Black
  • Two lawsuits filed last week are trying to stop the federal government from abruptly taking away a grant
  • A state lawmaker says he's looking out for people with so-called lifetime gym memberships
