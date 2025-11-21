© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Former House Speaker Mike Madigan is disbarred | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 21, 2025 at 6:48 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • The Illinois Supreme Court announced Madigan's disbarment as part of the latest disciplinary orders
  • A federal appeals court has blocked a judge's order restricting immigration agents' use of riot control weapons
  • Documents newly released by Congress show deeper ties between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and prominent civic figure Thomas Pritzker
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin maintains it was the right decision to reopen the government
  • Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a trash can inside a shed in Springfield this week
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
