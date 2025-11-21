Former House Speaker Mike Madigan is disbarred | First Listen
- The Illinois Supreme Court announced Madigan's disbarment as part of the latest disciplinary orders
- A federal appeals court has blocked a judge's order restricting immigration agents' use of riot control weapons
- Documents newly released by Congress show deeper ties between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and prominent civic figure Thomas Pritzker
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin maintains it was the right decision to reopen the government
- Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a trash can inside a shed in Springfield this week