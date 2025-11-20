© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Statewide: What has changed for theater artists of color?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published November 20, 2025 at 3:07 PM CST
“We’ve been asking for the system to change for years, and it hasn’t,” said Kevin Aoussou, associate director at Still Point Theater Collective in Lake View and founding artistic director of the Local Lab Collective.
Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
“We’ve been asking for the system to change for years, and it hasn’t,” said Kevin Aoussou, associate director at Still Point Theater Collective in Lake View and founding artistic director of the Local Lab Collective. 

Five years ago, a prominent letter rippled through the Chicago theater community, sparked by outrage at the murder of George Floyd. It put an industry in the spotlight, but did it make a difference?

Reporter Mike Davis set out to learn what has changed — and what hasn't.

* The Trump Administration cut several TRIO programs in Illinois meant to support disadvantaged students. Peter Medlin has the story.

* Emily Hays spoke with three incarcerated men at the Danville Correctional Center about a mentorship program at the facility.

* We talk with a money expert about concerns over rising food costs.

* Joe Deacon brings us details on how pumpkins are a major cash crop for an area around Peoria.

Pastry chef Carla Jones loads a trio of sweet potato pies onto a tray destined for the oven at Ol’ Henry, a restaurant in Berkeley, Mo.
Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio
Pastry chef Carla Jones loads a trio of sweet potato pies onto a tray destined for the oven at Ol’ Henry, a restaurant in Berkeley, Mo.

* Two popular Thanksgiving dishes are pumpkin pie and sweet potato pie. While similar, they carry different histories. Chad Davis explains.

* We learn about an effort to get funds for cleaning up the Ohio River.

* Natalie Krebs reports on Iowa, which has the lowest per capita rate of OB-GYN's in the country. There is a focus on changing that statistic, but the state's strict abortion ban makes it difficult.

* Charlie Schlenker continues or look at high speed rail and what the future could bring in Illinois.

* Rich Egger has details on a new mural in Macomb that celebrates the area's history as part of the Underground Railroad.
Tags
Illinois StatewideIPR
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories