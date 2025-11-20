Statewide: What has changed for theater artists of color?

Five years ago, a prominent letter rippled through the Chicago theater community, sparked by outrage at the murder of George Floyd. It put an industry in the spotlight, but did it make a difference?

Reporter Mike Davis set out to learn what has changed — and what hasn't.

* The Trump Administration cut several TRIO programs in Illinois meant to support disadvantaged students. Peter Medlin has the story.

* Emily Hays spoke with three incarcerated men at the Danville Correctional Center about a mentorship program at the facility.

* We talk with a money expert about concerns over rising food costs.

* Joe Deacon brings us details on how pumpkins are a major cash crop for an area around Peoria.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Pastry chef Carla Jones loads a trio of sweet potato pies onto a tray destined for the oven at Ol’ Henry, a restaurant in Berkeley, Mo.

* Two popular Thanksgiving dishes are pumpkin pie and sweet potato pie. While similar, they carry different histories. Chad Davis explains.

* We learn about an effort to get funds for cleaning up the Ohio River.

* Natalie Krebs reports on Iowa, which has the lowest per capita rate of OB-GYN's in the country. There is a focus on changing that statistic, but the state's strict abortion ban makes it difficult.

* Charlie Schlenker continues or look at high speed rail and what the future could bring in Illinois.

* Rich Egger has details on a new mural in Macomb that celebrates the area's history as part of the Underground Railroad.