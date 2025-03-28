Damage to Wyndham hotel forces closure

Damage to the Wyndham Hotel in downtown Springfield is being investigated as intentional and vandalism.

The Springfield Fire Department was alerted Thursday to an alarm at the 30-story hotel and found flooding and elevator system damage.

"After further SFD inspection and investigation by the State Fire Marshal, the Springfield Fire Department Fire Safety Division placarded the hotel property for not meeting the Life Safety Code standards due to nonworking elevators and out of service fire alarm and fire sprinkler systems," said a release from the city.

Reports say a water pipe was damaged and a computer system destroyed. Fire Department placards, which say "unsafe and dangerous" are posted on the site. Those are used to indicate a building fails to meet the standard for safe occupancy.

It's unclear how long the closure of the Wyndham City Centre might last.

"We are in contact, along with other City agencies, with the Wyndham staff to see they understand the issues and we will do what we can to assist in seeing they take the steps needed to return the hotel for safe condition for overnight occupancy” Canny added.

The City’s Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau Sales & Services Team is actively working with the Springfield Hotel & Lodging Association and tourism partners to develop a contingency plan for conventions, meetings, and events that could be impacted if convention space isn’t available for any large duration.

“Springfield remains open and ready to welcome visitors with our world-class historic sites, Route 66 attractions, and over 40 hotels continue to provide outstanding experiences for travelers,” said Scott Dahl, SCVB Director. “We are prepared to help make new arrangements for any groups needing overnight accommodations until hotel repairs are complete and the Wyndham is fully returned to service.”

"We want to express our deepest apologies for the recent incident at Wyndham City Center. The situation is currently under investigation, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement to determine the details of what occurred," said a statement from the hotel. "Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We understand this has impacted those with in-house stays and future reservations, and we sincerely regret any inconvenience this has caused. We are working hard to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and look forward to welcoming our guests back very soon. As soon as we have more information to share, we will provide an update. In the meantime, we truly appreciate your patience and understanding."

