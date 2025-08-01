State Week: The Trump Administration seeks Illinois voter data

The U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter to election authorities in Illinois asking for a comprehensive list of voter data. The request includes sensitive information such as driver's license numbers, dates of birth and Social Security details.

Several states have been asked for this data and many believe it is tied to the Trump Administration's crackdown on immigration.

Top Democrats this week put insurance companies in the spotlight as rates are expected to rise. They want changes to the rate-making process, something the industry has fought against.

And the governor signed new gun legislation, including one that requires gun owners keep the weapons secured and away from children and those prohibited from having firearms.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Peter Hancock.