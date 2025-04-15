Springfield Fire Chief to retire

Springfield Fire Chief Ed Canny has announced he will retire May 16. He has spent almost 28 years with the department.

"My time with the department is something I will always treasure. Being able to serve the citizens of Springfield has always been my passion," Canny said. "I am stepping away now to focus more on my family. There are some private family health matters that need more of my attention at this point in my life. I am fortunate that I can choose to retire at this time and ensure neither my family nor my responsibilities as Chief would be affected."

Canny also thanked Mayor Misty Buscher who appointed him to the position in 2023.

A city news release said under Canny's leadership, the department "has significantly improved emergency response capabilities, firefighter training, and public safety initiatives. He also played a key role in the organization and grand opening of several new fire stations, helping ensure the department is well-positioned to meet the needs of a growing city. Chief Canny has remained steadfast in his commitment to the safety and well-being of Springfield's residents and the health of his firefighters."

Canny said he is proud to have focused on the health of firefighters during his tenure, including the implementation of regular cancer screenings throughout his department.

"I am confident that the department will be left in the hands of good leadership and will continue to move the Springfield Fire Department in the right direction," Canny said.

Mayor Buscher thanked Canny for his service. “He has led with courage, compassion, and duty. From his first day as a cadet to his final days as Chief, his love for this city and his firefighters has never changed," she said. "We fully support his transition to retirement to tend to personal priorities that require his focus at this time. While he will be deeply missed, we know he is leaving the department in good hands and on a path of continued progress."

Buscher's office says more details in a transition will be made in coming weeks. The city is also looking to replace Police Chief Ken Scarlette, who also announced he will retire this spring.