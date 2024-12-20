Springfield's newest firehouse is open

The Springfield Fire Department held its ceremonial grand opening of the Fire Station Number 6 on South 11th Street on Thursday morning.

The station is considered a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance public safety and emergency response capabilities. Along with a modern design and being equipped with advanced equipment and safety improvements for firefighters, the new firehouse is strategically located to improve response times, and it includes a community room for public use and educational research.

The community is invited to an open house on Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Fire Station Number 13 on Spaulding Orchard Road opened in August.