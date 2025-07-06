The killing of Sonya Massey - one year later

Friends, family and members of the community gathered in Springfield Sunday to remember Sonya Massey, who was shot and killed by a Sangamon County deputy in her unincorporated Springfield home a year ago. Many were dressed in purple, her favorite color.

Massey had called the authorities to report a prowler. She had struggled with mental health issues.

Two deputies responded, including Sean Grayson, who later fired on Massey in her kitchen as she was removing a pot of boiling water from her stove. Her final words “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus” were mentioned during Sunday’s ceremony.

The body camera footage of the shooting shocked not just the local community, but the world. Protests and memorials were held in various cities afterward.

Ald. Shawn Gregory said Massey’s death brought grief and outrage. “But it also brought clarity. It reminded us that justice is not guaranteed. It must be demanded,” he said.

Gregory was among those in attendance for a bridge dedication in honor of Massey at the intersection of Clear Lake Ave. and Jefferson St.

“This is not only a memorial, but a mandate,” Gregory said.

A ballon release was held Sunday in memory of Sonya Massey.

The year after the shooting, there have been developments. The Massey Commission, aimed at changing policing and how mental health access is handled, was created. The Commission has held numerous hearings in the community and organized several events in recent days to honor Massey, including a balloon launch earlier Sunday.

“We must work together to never, ever forget the God-loving woman who was tragically taken from our community by an act of violence,” Mayor Misty Buscher told the crowd.

Grayson has remained incarcerated since his arrest last summer. He has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and his trial is set to begin later this year in Peoria.

His hiring came under scrutiny after reports of questionable conduct while employed at other departments. That resulted in the former sheriff Jack Campbell resigning under pressure and legislation to reform law enforcement hiring practices passing the Illinois General Assembly.

Sangamon County also reached agreement with the Justice Department this year to provide enhanced training in nondiscriminatory policing and dealing with those struggling with mental health,

Massey’s family settled a civil lawsuit with the county earlier this year. "No price paid can take back the actions of a rogue former deputy, but this agreement is an effort to provide some measure of recompense to the Massey family for their unimaginable loss. The county remains committed to working with the community to strengthen policies to try to ensure tragedies like this never happen again," Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter said.

Others gathered on the anniversary of Sonya Massey’s death said the settlement doesn’t diminish their fight for change.

Her cousin, Sontae Massey, called Springfield “one of the greatest cities in America,” pointing out the 1908 race riot in the town led to the formation of the NAACP. He stated it is also a catalyst for things that need to be done today across the country.

“Let’s support each other and move forward,” he said.

While Sonya Massey has been gone for a year, those gathered say she will continue to be a force for change.

“She may not physically be here, but Sonya is with us,” said Sunshine Clemons, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Springfield. “We have to continue to show up. Justice is a long battle.”