© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Trump administration has frozen childcare and social services funding for Illinois | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 8, 2026 at 6:16 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Illinois is among five Democratic-led states to have childcare and social services funds targeted
  • Central Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen calls it "heinous" that he Trump administration has withheld childcare and social service funding
  • A new state law prohibits law enforcement from enforcing waiting periods before taking a missing person's report
  • Congressman Mike Quigley says he's running for Mayor of Chicago
  • The two victims of a fatal accident on Interstate 55 this week have been identified
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories