The Trump administration has frozen childcare and social services funding for Illinois | First Listen
- Illinois is among five Democratic-led states to have childcare and social services funds targeted
- Central Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen calls it "heinous" that he Trump administration has withheld childcare and social service funding
- A new state law prohibits law enforcement from enforcing waiting periods before taking a missing person's report
- Congressman Mike Quigley says he's running for Mayor of Chicago
- The two victims of a fatal accident on Interstate 55 this week have been identified