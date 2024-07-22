Video of Sonya Massey shooting released to the public

More than two weeks after Sonya Massey was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in her home, the video of the incident is now available for all to see.

Massey, a 36-year old Black woman, called 9-1-1 to report a prowler near her home in the 2800 block of S. Hoover Ave. in unincorporated Springfield. Two Sangamon County deputies responded.

Much of the video, captured on one deputy’s body camera, begins when they arrived. The premises are searched. While the deputies are inside the home, they ask Massey, sitting on a living room couch, for identification. Then, Deputy Sean Grayson mentions a pot of hot water on the kitchen stove. Massey goes to the kitchen to remove it at the 13:53 mark.

Sonya Massey speaking with Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson in her living room.

The situation appears calm. But while they remain in the living room, Massey takes the pot in her hands. The deputies back away. At this time, Grayson turns his body camera on, although there is no sound with the video.

According to what was captured on the other camera, Massey appears to say to Grayson “I'll rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Grayson responds “You better not. I swear to God I will shoot you right in your f---ing face.” Massey replies she’s sorry.

Grayson then yells at her to drop the pot and the other deputy echoes the command. Massey crouches down, and her body is obscured by a counter. Grayson then moves to his right and opens fire three times. Massey is shot in the face.

As Grayson yells “shots fired,” he also continues to tell Massey to “drop the f---ing pot.” After a few seconds, he calls in a report of a “head shot wound to the female.”

The other deputy lets Grayson know his body camera was recording and says he is going to get a first aid kit. But Grayson tells him “She’s done. You can go get it, but that’s a head shot.”

Grayson then can be heard saying “I’m not taking boiling water to the f---ing face.”

Deputy Sean Grayson

Massey’s body is blurred in the video. The other deputy attempts to render first aid. Massey is taken to St. John’s Hospital where she died.

Following an Illinois State Police investigation, Grayson was charged last week with three counts of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Official Misconduct. He remains in custody after bail was denied. He has also been fired from the Sheriff's Department after the results of an Illinois State Police investigation.

Mawa Iqbal

Video from the other deputy shows him outside after other officers arrive. He appears shaken with his hands trembling. No charges have been filed against him.

"My prayers are with the family of Sonya Massey, and I commend the Illinois State Police for conducting an expedited investigation into her tragic death,” said Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser. “The State’s Attorney’s Office is dedicated to pursuing justice through the prosecution of this case,”

Milhiser said the investigation determined Grayson was not justified in his use of force.

Note: the following video shows graphic violence

"We failed here," Springfield Ald. Shawn Gregory said at Massey’s funeral Friday. "And we're going to use every day that I sit in that seat to fight for justice for our sister and all of us."

Massey's family has obtained nationally-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in high profile cases. He predicted the video would “shock the conscience of America.”



