Victims of fatal I-55 accident identified

The two victims of a fatal accident on Interstate 55 this week have been identified.

Jennifer Damm, 37, of Riverton and her 8-year old daughter Kendyn were killed when their vehicle slammed into a semi.

Kendyn was a student in the North Mac School District.

The district posted a message on social media:

"It is with great sadness we share news of a tragedy that occurred earlier today. North Mac Intermediate School student Kendyn Damm and her mother Jennifer Damm were killed in an automobile accident near Springfield. Kendyn will be remembered by the North Mac community as a very happy student with many friends. The North Mac schools will have counselors on hand tomorrow for student support and as needed in future days. Please keep the Damm family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief."

The accident occurred Tuesday morning in the southbound lanes of the interstate on Springfield’s southeast side near the I-72 split.

An autopsy determined both died from blunt force trauma.

The Illinois State Police continue to investigate.