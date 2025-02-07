Sangamon County reaches settlement with Sonya Massey's family

Sangamon County has reached an agreement for a settlement with the family of Sonya Massey.

A memo shows county officials have negotiated with the family’s lawyers and both sides reached a deal for the county to pay $10 million.

Massey, a Black woman, was killed in her home last summer by a sheriff’s deputy after calling 9-1-1 for assistance. Police body camera footage shows Massey was removing a pot of boiling water from her stove when she was shot.

The case gained worldwide attention, resulted in the resignation of former sheriff Jack Campbell and led to the creation of a special commission to deal with policing and systemic racism.

Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter says the county is “focused on improving its policies” when it comes to policing.

A CBS News report this week raised more questions about the department's history, pointing out dozens of complaints have been filed over the past 20 years.

The Sangamon County Board must still approve the settlement. That could happen Tuesday.

The U.S. Justice Department last month reached an agreement with local authorities to resolve an investigation of the Sheriff's Office and Central Dispatch. It included enhanced training and monitoring. But the future of that agreement is unclear the Trump Administration.

