Springfield receives a state grant to address homelessness | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 16, 2025 at 6:19 AM CST
  • The state grant will be used to focus on rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing
  • Springfield Police say they've arrested a man for an armed carjacking in November
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is mourning lives lost in Australia this weekend as well as the lives of Rob and Michele Reiner
  • The nonprofit Illinois Conservation Foundation is featuring Abraham Lincoln at New Salem for this year's state park holiday ornament
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
