Springfield receives a state grant to address homelessness | First Listen
- The state grant will be used to focus on rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing
- Springfield Police say they've arrested a man for an armed carjacking in November
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is mourning lives lost in Australia this weekend as well as the lives of Rob and Michele Reiner
- The nonprofit Illinois Conservation Foundation is featuring Abraham Lincoln at New Salem for this year's state park holiday ornament