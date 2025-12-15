New ornament featuring Lincoln at New Salem now available

The nonprofit Illinois Conservation Foundation is featuring Abraham Lincoln at New Salem for this year’s state park holiday ornament.

The ornament shows the bronze statue of Lincoln reading on horseback at the site in Menard County.

This is the third year for the ornament series that celebrates the natural and cultural history of Illinois.

Ornaments can be purchased at ilconservation.org . Proceeds benefit conservation and public lands programs statewide.

Previous ornaments featuring Starved Rock and Giant City State Parks are still available while supplies last.