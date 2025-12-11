© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Massey Commission makes its recommendations to the Sangamon County Board | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 11, 2025 at 6:54 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Sangamon County leadership now has to decide the next steps for the work of the Massey Commission
  • The Illinois Department of Employment Security says nonfarm payrolls stayed steady in September
  • Men are still paid more than women in Illinois according to a new study
  • Governor Pritzker reiterates that Illinois may redraw congressional district boundaries if Indiana lawmakers change their map
  • Congressman Eric Sorenson may end up without an opponent in the March primary election
  • Joe Buck has been named the next Ford C. Frick Award winner
