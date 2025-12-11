The Massey Commission makes its recommendations to the Sangamon County Board | First Listen
- Sangamon County leadership now has to decide the next steps for the work of the Massey Commission
- The Illinois Department of Employment Security says nonfarm payrolls stayed steady in September
- Men are still paid more than women in Illinois according to a new study
- Governor Pritzker reiterates that Illinois may redraw congressional district boundaries if Indiana lawmakers change their map
- Congressman Eric Sorenson may end up without an opponent in the March primary election
- Joe Buck has been named the next Ford C. Frick Award winner