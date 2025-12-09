Several paint recycling locations now available in Illinois

A new paint recycling program in Illinois enables households and businesses to recycle leftover paint, stain, and varnish conveniently and sustainably. The program is operated by PaintCare, a nonprofit organization created by paint companies through the American Coatings Association to manage leftover paint in states that have enacted paint stewardship laws.

A network of drop-off sites are now available, including several in central Illinois.

“We’re excited to bring PaintCare to Illinois, giving families and businesses, easy, year-round options for recycling leftover paint,” said Michael W. Johnson, CEO at the American Coatings Association. “This program showcases the coatings industry’s commitment to innovative, sustainable solutions for our communities. Our goal is to make it easy and convenient to ‘recycle the rest,’ creating a responsible solution for our industry that benefits everyone who uses paint and the environment.”

“Illinois paint and hardware retailers, along with local government facilities, are essential partners in this effort,” said Ross Dudzik, Illinois Program Manager at PaintCare. “Their willingness to volunteer space and serve as convenient drop-off locations is truly the backbone of this program. We look forward to welcoming additional partners and helping communities across Illinois recover and recycle hundreds of thousands of gallons of leftover paint.”

The paint recycling program was made possible under the paint stewardship law that was passed by the Illinois State Legislature and signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2023.

“The launch of the PaintCare program represents an important step forward in expanding crucial recycling options for Illinois households and businesses,” said James Jennings, Director, Illinois EPA. “This collaborative statewide effort, led by PaintCare and its partner network, truly strengthens the broader efforts to conserve resources and adopt more sustainable recycling practices. It’s an exciting new chapter for Illinois and the environment.”

Illinois State Senator Linda Holmes added, “This program is a tremendous win for Illinois families, businesses, and our environment. For years, residents have been asking for a simpler, more responsible way to dispose of old paint, and I’m proud to have sponsored legislation that directly responds to that need. This program will provide more collection sites than in the past; I believe more convenient access as additional drop-off sites join the system will be an incentive to families and business owners to safely dispose of leftover paint and free up space in their homes and businesses.”

PaintCare’s Illinois program follows similar paint stewardship laws and programs in California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maine, Minnesota, New York, Rhode Island, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington, and a program is being developed for Maryland. The Illinois Paint Stewardship bill was supported by a broad coalition of municipal and environmental organizations, including the Illinois EPA; the Illinois Product Stewardship Council; and the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI).

“Illinois is the latest PaintCare program to come online, building on nearly two decades of collaboration and proven results,” said Scott Cassel, Chief Executive Officer, Product Stewardship Institute, who mediated the 2005 national agreement that brought more than 300 stakeholders together and led to the first paint EPR law in Oregon in 2007. “As the newest of 12 PaintCare programs, Illinois joins a proven framework that makes paint recycling convenient for residents and reduces costs for local governments.”

“We are excited by the cooperation between retailers, manufacturers, counties, and local communities working together to make this program a success. We look forward to seeing it expand into new neighborhoods across the state in the coming weeks and months,” said Marta Keane, Chairman, Illinois Product Stewardship Council.

How It Works

PaintCare makes it convenient to recycle leftover paint by establishing drop-off sites at local paint retailers, which are centrally located and open during normal business hours, as well as local government facilities. These locations are easy to find by visiting PaintCare’s online site locator at paintcare.org, or by calling PaintCare’s hotline number at (855) PAINT09.

PaintCare sites accept both latex- and oil-based architectural paint products, including interior and exterior paints, primers, stains, sealers, and varnishes. Paint must be dropped off in its original container with its original manufacturer’s label. All sites accept products from any manufacturer.

A full list of products accepted by the program is available on PaintCare’s website at paintcare.org/products.

All sites accept a minimum of five gallons of paint from each customer, some sites may accept more. Those planning to drop off paint are encouraged to call ahead to ensure the site can accept the amount and type of paint they want to recycle and confirm the site’s hours of operation.

Businesses, organizations, and households with 100 gallons of paint or more to recycle may request a free pickup at their location. Some restrictions apply. More information and a request form can be found on PaintCare’s website at paintcare.org/pickup.

How It's Funded

There is no cost to households and businesses when dropping off leftover paint for recycling. A small fee—called the PaintCare fee—is placed on the sale of new paint and funds all aspects of the program including paint collection, transportation, processing and public education.

The PaintCare fee in Illinois varies by container size: $0.00 for half pint or smaller; $0.45 for larger than half pint up to smaller than one gallon; $0.95 for one gallon up to two gallons; $1.95 for larger than two gallons up to five gallons.

The new program is expected to manage nearly one million gallons of paint in its first year. PaintCare manages collected paint according to a policy of “highest, best use,” which emphasizes making good quality material available for immediate reuse, recycling it, or putting it to another beneficial use if it can’t be reused or recycled. Most of the paint PaintCare receives is latex paint and is remixed into recycled content paint by processors. To date, PaintCare has collected approximately 85 million gallons of paint nationally.

To learn more about PaintCare and find a local paint drop-off site in Illinois, visit: paintcare.org/IL.